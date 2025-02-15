Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.40.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
