Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,945 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 354.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 41,807 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMQ stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.