Howard Wealth Management LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.29 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

