Howard Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of VRP opened at $24.49 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

