HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $900.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $730.00 to $900.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $857.75.

HUBS opened at $812.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,008.92, a PEG ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $734.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.11.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,323,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,973,789.90. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at $43,668,958.41. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $2,149,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $624,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 3,346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 18,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

