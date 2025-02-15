Hydrogen Stocks Worth Watching – February 13th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, and BP are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to investments in companies involved in the production, storage, distribution, or use of hydrogen as an alternative energy source. These stocks are tied to the growing interest in hydrogen as a clean and renewable energy solution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change. Investors may choose to buy hydrogen stocks as a way to capitalize on the potential growth and impact of hydrogen technology in the transition to a more sustainable energy future. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $107.95. 6,096,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,580,540. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $474.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day moving average is $114.83.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $459.51. 710,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. Linde has a 52-week low of $410.69 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $434.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.89.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.94. 5,567,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,123,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. BP has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $40.40.

