Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 11470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Identillect Technologies
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.