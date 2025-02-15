IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Short Interest Update

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

IG Group Stock Performance

Shares of IGGHY stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 326. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. IG Group has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $13.31.

IG Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.1708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.58%.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

