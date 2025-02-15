ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 11.7% – Should You Sell?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) fell 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05). 14,936,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 19,799,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.31 ($0.05).

ImmuPharma Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £16.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.04.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

