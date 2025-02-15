Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ingersoll Rand stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $6.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.79. 7,441,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,534. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average of $95.18. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.72 and a 52-week high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

