Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Inpex had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 8.16%.
Inpex Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IPXHY opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inpex has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28.
Inpex Company Profile
