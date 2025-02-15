Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Inpex had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Inpex Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IPXHY opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inpex has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

