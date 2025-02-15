Insider Buying: United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Purchases 18 Shares of Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore bought 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,016 ($12.79) per share, for a total transaction of £182.88 ($230.18).

Louise Beardmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Louise Beardmore acquired 19 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 954 ($12.01) per share, for a total transaction of £181.26 ($228.14).

On Thursday, December 12th, Louise Beardmore acquired 17 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,079 ($13.58) per share, for a total transaction of £183.43 ($230.87).

United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 990 ($12.46) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,020.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,037.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of £6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41.

United Utilities Group ( LON:UU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. United Utilities Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, analysts predict that United Utilities Group PLC will post 50.9730539 earnings per share for the current year.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

