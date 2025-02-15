Insider Selling: Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,326 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,878.80. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $43,430.00.

On Friday, February 7th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $42,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $42,780.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $41,040.00.

On Friday, January 31st, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $41,490.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $40,880.00.

On Monday, January 27th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $40,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $42,860.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $42,060.00.

On Friday, January 17th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $40,110.00.

Summit Midstream Stock Down 2.4 %

SMC opened at $44.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01. Summit Midstream Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $45.41.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream ( NYSE:SMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($15.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMC. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,794,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,829,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $2,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

