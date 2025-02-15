Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the January 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Interactive Strength Stock Up 3.1 %
TRNR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 243,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $825,300.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. Interactive Strength has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4,760.00.
Interactive Strength Company Profile
