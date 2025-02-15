Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the January 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TRNR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 243,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $825,300.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. Interactive Strength has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4,760.00.

Interactive Strength Company Profile

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

