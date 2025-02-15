Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Trading 0.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,382 ($29.98) and last traded at GBX 2,361.14 ($29.72). Approximately 781,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 946,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,342 ($29.48).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ICG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,600 ($32.72) price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,720 ($34.24) to GBX 2,730 ($34.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intermediate Capital Group
Intermediate Capital Group Trading Up 2.4 %
About Intermediate Capital Group
ICG provides flexible capital solutions to help companies develop and grow. We are a leading global alternative asset manager with a 35-year history, managing $107bn of assets* and investing across the capital structure. We operate across four asset classes: Structured and Private Equity, Private Debt, Real Assets, and Credit.
We develop long-term relationships with our business partners to deliver value for shareholders, clients, and employees, and use our position of influence to benefit the environment and society.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intermediate Capital Group
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.