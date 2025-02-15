Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Sells 160 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 0.7% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 326.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,520,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,630 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2,293.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,185 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 285.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 426.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,898,000 after purchasing an additional 584,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total value of $965,757.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 164,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,183,234.11. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $1,761,252.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. The trade was a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,358 shares of company stock worth $5,535,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $166.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.34 and a 1-year high of $169.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.