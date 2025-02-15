Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Up 66.0% in January

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the January 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 157,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,576. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $9.42.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKI. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

