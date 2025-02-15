Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Up 66.0% in January

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the January 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 157,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,576. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $9.42.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
