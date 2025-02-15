Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSMR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,956. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $23.93.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0551 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
