Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,956. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $23.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0551 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMR. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

