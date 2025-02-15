Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

RSP opened at $181.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.