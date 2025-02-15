iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Up 86.1% in January

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the January 15th total of 886,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,049,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 133.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,447,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,479,000 after buying an additional 1,399,131 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 435,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 101,092 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,134,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 37,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IGIB stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. 1,035,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.44. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

