iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,497,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,208 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 6.5% of Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $508,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2964 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

