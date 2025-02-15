iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,876,000 after buying an additional 8,315,752 shares during the period. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $129,702,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,921,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,024,000 after buying an additional 1,671,978 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $124,196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,337,000 after buying an additional 1,506,562 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

