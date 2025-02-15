iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lowered by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after buying an additional 32,494 shares in the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 396,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 562,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after buying an additional 81,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IJH stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.97. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

