iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,131,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,723 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.0% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $232,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.