iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.34 and last traded at $48.33. Approximately 1,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a market cap of $31.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.78.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8548 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.
