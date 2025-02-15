iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.39 and last traded at $63.41, with a volume of 128383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.82.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 70,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

