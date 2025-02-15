iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.39 and last traded at $63.41, with a volume of 128383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.82.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
