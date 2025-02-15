iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHJ) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHJ – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.34 and last traded at $26.37. 9,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.39.
iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44.
About iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF
The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.
