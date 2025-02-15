iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Holdings Raised by LTG Capital LLC

LTG Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of LTG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $64.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.



