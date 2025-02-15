iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Trimmed by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $908,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO opened at $295.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.92 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.88 and a 200-day moving average of $288.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.