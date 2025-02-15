iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $135.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.08. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $114.37 and a one year high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

