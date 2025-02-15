iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,488 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $106.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

