J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.19 and traded as low as $13.19. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 26,913 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JSAIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Hsbc Global Res lowered J Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised J Sainsbury to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Trading Down 0.5 %

About J Sainsbury

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.