Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,243 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

