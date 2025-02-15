Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and traded as high as $40.19. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $40.18, with a volume of 3,334 shares trading hands.
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
