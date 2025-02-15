Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells $80,132.55 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 10,785 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $80,132.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,257.48. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 11th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,706 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $12,795.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 15th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,655 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $13,819.25.
  • On Monday, January 6th, Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00.
  • On Thursday, January 2nd, Joeben Bevirt sold 23,886 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $192,998.88.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 3.6 %

JOBY stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58,229 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 124,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 79,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JOBY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

