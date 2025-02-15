Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells $80,132.55 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 10,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $80,132.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,257.48. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,706 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $12,795.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,655 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $13,819.25.

On Monday, January 6th, Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Joeben Bevirt sold 23,886 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $192,998.88.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 3.6 %

JOBY stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58,229 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 124,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 79,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JOBY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

