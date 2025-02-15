JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,988,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF makes up 3.0% of Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.23% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $232,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,619,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,546,000 after buying an additional 776,455 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 423,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,951,000.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

JMOM opened at $62.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.19. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $62.61.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

