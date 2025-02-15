Julie Cooke Sells 700 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Julie Cooke sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.28, for a total value of $82,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,330.68. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Julie Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Julie Cooke sold 1,551 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $181,125.78.

On Friday, January 31st, Julie Cooke sold 1,740 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $266,028.60.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $115.02 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $110.95 and a one year high of $157.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $172.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,416,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $3,236,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 78.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

