Kanawha Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $3,092,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $202.75 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.77 and a 200-day moving average of $215.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.