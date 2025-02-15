Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Price

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $180.00 to $182.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $136.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.07 and its 200-day moving average is $140.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $161.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,855. This represents a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 627,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,166,000 after purchasing an additional 241,540 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,205,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

