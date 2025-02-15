Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38, Zacks reports. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion.

Kelly Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Kelly Services stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 374,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $25.27.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelly Services

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Daniel H. Malan bought 3,500 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,175.28. The trade was a 3.79 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

