Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 781 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises 3.3% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 58,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,021,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 27,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,883,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

MSI opened at $437.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.20 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $468.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.26.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

