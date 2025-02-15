KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KKR. Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

KKR stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.92 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.13.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.