KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Short Interest Up 140.0% in January

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

KNKZF opened at C$63.40 on Friday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of C$63.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$63.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.10.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

