KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Short Interest Up 140.0% in January

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
KNKZF opened at C$63.40 on Friday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of C$63.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$63.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.10.
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- What is a support level?
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.