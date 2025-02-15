Largo (TSE:LGO) Shares Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.60. 18,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 25,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.66.

Largo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.68. The firm has a market cap of C$116.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Largo had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Largo Inc. will post 0.1349206 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Largo

Largo Inc is committed to the production and supply of high-quality vanadium products. The Company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through Largo Clean Energy and its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The Company is engaged in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil, through which it produces and supplies vanadium products VPURE Flake, VPURE+ Flake, and VPURE+ Powder.

