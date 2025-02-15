Latko Wealth Management Ltd. Has $628,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Latko Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $618,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,686 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

