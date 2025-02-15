Latko Wealth Management Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Latko Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.4% of Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,182,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $117.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

