LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) Short Interest Up 64.7% in January

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,900 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the January 15th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of LeddarTech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDTC. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeddarTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in LeddarTech during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LeddarTech during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of LeddarTech from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

LeddarTech Stock Down 5.6 %

LDTC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,237. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -1.75. LeddarTech has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LeddarTech will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

