Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,344 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 2,912.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 530,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen Trading Down 0.1 %

AXGN opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.87 million, a P/E ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AxoGen from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AxoGen

AxoGen Profile

(Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.