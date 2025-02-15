Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, Zacks reports. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Leggett & Platt updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.000-1.200 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

LEG stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,408,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,888. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

