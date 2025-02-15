Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Legrand had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion.
Legrand Trading Up 2.5 %
Legrand stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 133,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Legrand has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10.
