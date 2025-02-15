Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Legrand had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion.

Legrand Trading Up 2.5 %

Legrand stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 133,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Legrand has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

